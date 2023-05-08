Dangote to inaugurate Refinery, petrochemical company May 22

Mr Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Ltd., says the multi-billion Naira Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical company will be inaugurated in Lagos on May 22.

Chiejina disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the facility is expected to produce 650,000 barrels per day with the cost of completion pegged at 19 billion dollars.

The 650,000 barrels per day refinery is expected to boost the Federal Government’s effort to make Nigeria self-sufficient.

The Dangote Refinery complex located in the Lekki Free Zone area of Lagos, covers a land area of approximately 2,635 hectares, which is larger than the entire Victoria Island.

The refinery is the biggest in Africa and also the biggest single-train facility in the world.

A single-train refinery uses an integrated distillation unit or one Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) to refine crude oil into various petroleum products.

This is against the use of multiple distillation units by most big refineries.

NAN gathered that the refinery would be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria