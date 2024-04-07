Kuugongelwa-Amadhila inaugurates boreholes in Ohangwena



Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Saturday handed over water boreholes to the community of Ohamutwetautende and the surrounding communities in the Ohangwena Region on Saturday.





The event was held during the belated celebration here of the 34th Independence anniversary.





According to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, the project was implemented as a partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform and the Office of the Prime Minister.





She said the project was funded as part of the drought relief project under her office to the tune of N.dollars 604 641, while the MAWLR took care of the piping of water from the borehole over a 10-kilometre radius to over nine water points or 11 villages at a cost of N.dollars 2 760 522.





Moreover, she indicated that another borehole has been drilled at Ohamukwata village to the tune of N.dollars 822 223, with installations and reticulations at Ohamukwata main, Ohamukwata A, Omakango Omumakani Nr 1, Omushayi Community, Okakando Komupanda and Omakango Omumakani Nr 2, at the cost of N.dollars 2 765 205.





Another drilling and installation took place at Oikuku village to the tune of N.dollars 3 620 820.





‘I implore you to use these boreholes to strengthen your households’ resilience to disaster risk and increase food security, as well as create jobs for the locals, through community irrigated gardens and school gardening,’ she said.





Kuugongelwa-Amadhila explained that the water infrastructure having been availed to the community is an outcome of the government efforts to mitigate disaster risk and strengthen the resilience of their community to drought.





Kuugongelwa-Amadhila stated that the investment into this project will not only ensure water supply to the community in the immediate proximity of the borehole, but also to more communities through the several pipelines that will supply water to different communities from this borehole.





She also implored the community members to protect and guard these assets against vandalism, stressing that the current vandalism and theft of equipment at the boreholes undermine Government’s efforts to provide safe water to all needy communities.









Source: The Namibia Press Agency





