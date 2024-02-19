Karasburg police searching for man who escaped custody



KEETMANSHOOP: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Karasburg are in search of a 33-year-old man who escaped from police custody at the southern town.

NamPol crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango told Nampa on Monday the disappearance of the inmate, Alberto Booys, was detected Sunday morning during breakfast.

Booys was in custody on a charge of rape read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

‘It is alleged that the inmate escaped from police holding cells adjusted to the charge office where he was kept due to illness. It is not clear how he managed to escape. However, it is suspected that he might have used the time when the police officer on duty went down to the other holding cells,’ said Mbango.

He said the inmate on Saturday demanded to be taken to hospital but he was advised to take his medication as prescribed.

The escapee is diagnosed with severe tuberculosis and was kept alone in the waiting holding cell next to the

charge office.

Meanwhile, police at Tses are awaiting the prosecutor’s decision on whether to arrest and charge a man who allegedly raped a 16-year-old boy at farm Bloukeil in the Tses area on Friday around 15h00.

Mbango said an explanation statement was obtained from the suspect and the docket will be forwarded to the Prosecutor General for a decision whether to prosecute or not.

‘It is alleged that the suspect met with the victim in the field and he allegedly requested the victim to go with him and find cattle belonging to the victim’s uncle. While they were on the way, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim and tied him up before pulling off his trousers and having sexual intercourse with him,’ he said.

Mbango said it is further alleged that after raping the victim, the suspect tied the victim to a tree and told him that he would come back the following day to kill him, and left.

The victim managed to untie himself and went to his uncle to report the matter.

Police investigations continue.

Source

: The Namibia Press Agency