Jihadists are gone but we have no food – Mozambique villagers

Families who’ve gone home to northern Mozambique after Islamist violence forced them to leave say they don’t have enough food to eat.

Their land in Nangade district hasn’t been farmed and they say they’ve had little support from the government or aid groups.

Now, residents say they have no choice but to live off wild yams called mingõko, and are cutting grass themselves to build huts to live in.

Nangade district is in the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado, which has been a magnet for jihadists seeking to exploit its lucrative natural resources.

They have been fighting the government since 2017. To date, more than 4,000 people have been killed and 800,000 forced from their homes in the province.

In Nangade, families have been able to return to their villages after Mozambican forces and foreign allies expelled the militants.

