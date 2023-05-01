I’m optimistic of Oyetola’s victory at Supreme Court – Ex-Federal commissioner

Prof. Razaq Abubakre, a former Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, has expressed optimism that former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola will reclaim his mandate at the Supreme Court.

Abubakre, a retired Iwo professor and prominent indigene of Osun, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He said those threatening to cause trouble if APC wins at the Supreme Court are making empty threats.

“As for the promise of fire and brimstone by the PDP should APC win at the Supreme Court, it is an empty threat.

“This is because the security apparatus is part of the paraphernalia of the office of a chief executive, which will cease to be effective for the use of the PDP with its reputation of violence.

“Peace will return to the state once again by the grace of God the Almighty,” Abubakre said.

He alleged that the violent posture of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) remained a hallmark of the PDP, especially in Osun State.

“Many lives were lost in the struggle for Rauf Aregbesola to become governor in Osun State.

“The state normally knows peace only when progressives are in power.

“They kill their members even while conducting their primaries. They killed many members of APC and forced many to abandon their abodes which enabled the PDP and the unscrupulous umpire and security allies to write whatever they chose.

“Still, cast-iron records show that irregularities characterised the Osun governorship election,” Abubakre alleged.

He alleged that the intimidation of the Supreme Court by the spokespersons of PDP was not dissimilar to what Mr Ahmed Datti did, which prompted the Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to condemn some of the Labour Party members.

Abubakre said that good governance was not impression management, neither was it corruption in the guise of delivering substandard infrastructural projects at inflated costs.

He said the performance of Adeleke was incomparable to the governance credentials of Oyetola, who was a silent performer.

Abubakre said that, for example, Oyetola demonstrated commendable probity and genuinely delivered critical infrastructural projects that would stand the test of time.

According to Abubakre, former governor Oyetola of the APC is still popular in Osun and is the favourite of the people.

“The popularity of APC and the former governor Gboyega Oyetola was tested twice in the just concluded Ramadan.

“The first of the events was held in Iwo, the headquarters of Osun West Senatorial District. It was a Ramadan lecture and prayers for the successful inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria and the victory of Oyetola at the Supreme Court.

“This, we organised from our own free volition and financial contribution without any funding from outside Iwoland. It was a mammoth crowd of devotees. May Allah accept the prayers,” he said.

Abubakre said the second event was a similar programme at Osogbo, held at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, for the same intent and purpose, which also turned out to be an up roaring success.

Abubakre was a Federal Commissioner for the Public Complaints Commission for Osun State between 2012 and 2018, and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Ilorin from 2001 to 2003.

The Emeritus Professor has been a member of Agba Osun (Elders of Osun) of the APC, from 2021 to date.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria