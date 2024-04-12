Groups laud Dangote Foundation’s rice donation to less privileged in Abuja



Some charity organisations and orphanages in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) for donating bags of rice to less privileged and vulnerable households in the territory.

The groups were among the 48 organisations supporting the distribution of the rice to beneficiaries across the capital.

The representatives of the organisations said during the distribution exercise in Abuja, that the gesture was life-changing and described it as a true service to humanity.

One of them, Mrs Khadija Oladipupo, Lead Programme Officer, Mission for Education, Social and Health, said that the donation had helped in nourishing and uplifting the needy in benefiting communities.

‘Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of our population, especially those in need,’ she said.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer, Gajiya Charity Foundation, Hafsat Gimba, commended the Foundation for the support, which she described as a ‘generous assistance’.

‘The items have b

rought immense relief and comfort to the less privileged in the society during these hard times. Your kindness and compassion have touched their hearts profoundly.

‘The rice has eased their burdens and provided them with the necessities they desperately needed.

‘Knowing that there are individuals and organisations like ADF, who care deeply about the well-being of others, filled me with hope and renewed faith in humanity,’ Gimba said.

In the same vein, the President, Network of Women with Disabilities, Lois Auta, said: ‘Your commitment to supporting marginalised communities, particularly women with disabilities, exemplified your dedication to social responsibility and compassion.

‘Through your donation, you have not only alleviated the immediate needs of persons with disabilities, but also demonstrated solidarity and empathy towards our cause.’

Speaking further, the President of JADAFIA Group, Mrs Rakiya Bamalli, said that the support had enabled the group to expand its Ramadan outreach programmes.

Bamal

li said that the items distributed during the outreach included food packages, iftar meals and essential supplies to families and communities facing hardship.

This, she said, had made a significant difference in the group’s efforts to provide relief to those in need in communities.

Also, Mr Femi Akosile of Bimbola, Nutrition and Health Foundation, said that the rice had been distributed to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.

‘Your contribution has made a significant impact on our efforts to support those in need in our communities.

‘We want to sincerely say that your partnership and commitment to making a positive difference in our communities are truly inspiring, and we are honoured to have had the opportunity to work with you,’ Akinsile said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the exercise in Abuja, Mrs Azeeza Jibril of 1Ummah Foundation, said that the donation was impacting positively on the lives of the beneficiaries.

She identified other organisations supporting the distribution exercis

e in the FCT as Hope for Survival Children’s Home, Gishiri, Child to Child Charity Foundation, and Gajiya Charity Foundation.

Others are Dagam Pilame Community Association, Eeqra Foundation/Orphanage, and Support Our Troops Foundation for Widows, Leprosarium-Yangoji, Karmajiji Disabled Colony, NASFAT Foundation, and JIBWIS Group among other groups.

The company’s spokesman, Mr Anthony Chiejina, explained that the distribution of the rice was under the foundation’s National Food Intervention Programme.

Chiejina said that the initiative was in continuation of ADF’s commitment to supporting the government in alleviating economic hardship among poor Nigerians.

He said that a total of one million bags of rice were being distributed across the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

He added that the exercises began in March, with official inauguration in Kano and Lagos states.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria