Geingos to receive Cuban National Order on behalf of late Geingob



WINDHOEK: President of the General Assembly of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernandez will deliver to former First Lady Monica Geingos the National Order of José Martí which was bestowed on her late husband, President Hage Geingob.

Hernandez announced this on Saturday at the State memorial service in honour of the late Geingob.

‘The beautiful history that brought together President Geingob and our country has earned him the title of endeared friend of the Cuban people and its revolution, which therefore makes him worthy of two of the most important decorations granted by the Republic of Cuba,’ he said.

President Fidel Castro bestowed on Geingob the Order of Carlos Manuel de Céspedes in 1994, while he was Prime Minister of Namibia.

‘Then, in virtue of the Presidential decree law number 452 of 01 July 2022, President Miguel Díaz-Canel bestowed on him the National Order of José Martí, an honour he could not receive in life and which I will deliver to his wife posthumously,’ said Hernandez.

The National Order of José

Martí is a State honour in Cuba, named after José Martí, a national hero of Cuba.

Hernandez further said Cuba will never forget its Namibian friends, one of whom Geingob had been.

‘A baobab (tree) has fallen, but his example will multiply in the young people who embody the future and who will make of Namibia a better country as he dreamed,’ he concluded.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency