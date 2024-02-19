Geingob a unifier and champion of freedom for churches: Kameeta



WINDHOEK: Spiritual leaders from various denominations, led by the Council of Churches in Namibia, on Sunday paid tribute to the late President Hage Geingob, describing him as a believer who championed unity, including freedom for churches.

Preaching at the national prayer day declared in honour of Geingob in Windhoek, Bishop Emeritus of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia, Dr Zephania Kameeta, described Geingob as a unifier who had a passion for the Namibian people.

‘Let’s keep the unity… that is the only survival we have for Namibia and the whole world. Where there is unity people pull together in one direction, and where there is no unity and everyone is pulling in their direction, the consequences are poverty forever,’ he said.

The former Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare added that Geingob believed in one Namibian House where no one should feel left out and no one should go to bed hungry, which led to the creation of the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare.

‘It

was not political propaganda so that he might be liked and perhaps be elected… it was a conviction of faith…How can you be in one house and some people are satisfied and have enough while others have nothing?’ he said.

This, Kameeta said, should be emulated by every Namibian. He stressed that the current wars around the globe are a result of someone feeling left out, and said Geingob’s unifying spirit is what Namibia and the world at large need.

‘If we do as our beloved president told us, join hands and stand together, Namibia will rise. No doubt Namibia will rise because it is of divine faith. Geingob’s death taught us to be united, let us inherit this.’

Geingob died at the age of 82 in a Windhoek hospital. His memorial service is scheduled for 24 February, to be followed by his burial on 25 February 2024 at the Heroes’ Acre on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency