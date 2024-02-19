Geingob was loyal to Namibia and to Swapo: Mumbala



KEETMANSHOOP: Swapo Party regional coordinator for ||Kharas, Matheus Mumbala was most impressed with the late president, Hage Geingob’s leadership style, his loyalty to his country and the Swapo Party.

Mumbala, speaking during a tribute ceremony held in honour of Geingob over the weekend, said he first met the late president in the late 1980s during the liberation struggle and again in 1997 at Karasburg, while officiating the ||Kharas regional youth forum.

‘I recall the progressive militancy, hard work and patriotic commitment he displayed at all times as the first prime minister. The late president worked closely with all Swapo party members, comrades and his fellow peers,’ said Mumbala.

The late president leaves behind a legacy of hard work, inclusivity, bravery, dedication and uncompromising spirit that pursued the ideals of solidarity, freedom and justice with no failure, he added.

‘We have lost a patriot, a father, a leader of all generations, chairperson of the central committee and political bureau

, a cadre, a mentor, a champion of all. I am also calling on all Swapo party members to remain united,’ he said.

The ceremony was attended by Swapo party members from the region.

Geingob died at the age of 82 in a Windhoek hospital. His memorial service is scheduled for 24 February, to be followed by his burial on 25 February 2024 at Heroes’ Acre.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency