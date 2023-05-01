Four arrested for drug possession in Windhoek

A 35-year-old man was arrested in front of the Goreangab Junior Secondary School in Windhoek after he allegedly tried to sell drugs to an undercover police officer on Wednesday.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Friday, the police confiscated 100 Mandrax tablets and three kilogrammes of cannabis worth a total N.dollars 162 150 from the suspect.

In a separate occurrence, an undercover police officer arrested two suspects aged 30 and 32 after they allegedly also attempted to sell drugs to the officer in Katutura on Thursday.

The police confiscated 2.9 kilogrammes of cannabis worth N.dollars 146 300 from the suspects.

On the same day, police arrested a 39-year-old man in Academia Extension 11 after they allegedly found 52 doses of suspected cocaine powder valued at N.dollars 26 000 in his possession during a routine police search.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency