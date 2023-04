A MODIFI expande sua presença em Cingapura para melhor atender clientes empresariais na Ásia

OSRAM’s PERCEPT™ LiDAR platform QUEBEC CITY and MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology and OSRAM, the global leader in automotive lighting and laser systems, are pleased to announce they have entered into a long-term agreement. LeddarTech will provide their industry-leading LiDAR […]