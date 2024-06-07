Firm, NGO partner to promote moral values among children



Vento International Trading Limited, an international furniture organisation, has partnered with an NGO, Advocacy for Positive Behavioural Patterns Initiative (APBPI), to promote positive behaviour and moral values among Nigerian children.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Coordinator for Vento, Mrs Muberra Yigit, stated this during a courtesy visit to her office by APBPI officials, on Friday in Abuja.

Yigit said that her organisation was passionate about education of young children, hence the need for partnering with APBPI to promote positive behaviour in the society, particularly among children.

According to her, promoting positive behaviour among children will assist in moulding their lives, thus making them to become responsible citizens.

She said that her company would continue to support the APBPI school programme, focusing on truancy and substance abuse.

The Director of Campaign Team for APBPI, Mr Bamidele Mann, said that the partnership would further boost the NGO’s activities and make i

t to get the desired positive behaviour from Nigerian children.

He noted that Vento’s past support had enabled APBPI to reach more children, aligning them with the right attitudes and behaviours essential for building better character.

‘We are thrilled to partner with Vento international trading limited, sharing a common goal of shaping Nigeria’s future by investing in its children,’ Mann said.

The Director, Advisory Model for APBPI, Mr Sam Obashun, thanked the firm for what it had been doing in the past, especially in the area of building a new Nigeria through children’s behaviour.

Obashun expressed the firm’s commitment to carrying out its corporate social responsibility that would make a significant difference in the lives of the children.

See also AEDC working to restore power to Bwari and environs in Abuja

‘Together, we are making positive impacts, fostering a culture of responsibility, respect and empathy among our young citizens.

‘Vento international trading limited’s commitment to CSR has made

a significant difference in the lives of numerous children, promoting a brighter future for Nigeria.

‘We commend its dedication to giving back to the community and we look forward to continued collaboration,’ he said

Source: News Agency of Nigeria