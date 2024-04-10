Firm, church provide housing for displaced families in Lagos



SmallSmall, a Property technology company, has partnered The Elevation Church, to provide housing for displaced families affected by the demolition exercise at Jakande Lekki, in Lagos.

Mr Tunde Balogun, the Chief Executive Officer, Small Small Technology, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Balogun described the strategic collaboration as a beacon of hope in addressing the pressing housing needs of displaced families.

He said that it marked a significant stride towards ensuring secured, comfortable, and accessible housing for affected families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition was done by the Lagos State Government to recover the coastal road path for the Lagos-Calabar Highway project, under the Federal Government, to promote the urban renewal of the affected areas.

He said The Elevation Church spearheaded the resettlement plan after receiving over 100 requests for support from affected families, left homeless by the demolition.

Balogun said the partnership with Sm

allSmall ensured that the properties needed to resettle the affected families were swiftly provided and the rent for the families was covered.

He emphasised that the collaboration signified a transformative impact on Nigeria’s housing landscape.

‘Our mission to revolutionise affordable housing in Nigeria is fueled by an unwavering dedication to serve those in need,’ Balogun said.

Also, Naomi Olaghere, Co-founder, SmallSmall, said the partnership underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to foster positive change within the communities it served.

‘We are thrilled to embark on this journey alongside The Elevation Church, as we translate our shared vision into tangible solutions,’ Olaghere said.

Also, the Global Lead Pastor, The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi, said the church was committed to providing relief and necessary support to meet the diverse needs of its members and the community at large.

Akinlabi said the gospel being preached must transform both the souls of people and improve their qu

ality of life.

‘Our response to the housing emergency occasioned by Jakande Estate demolition is a testament to this commitment.

‘Through this partnership with SmallSmall, we have been able to provide critical housing assistance to many families displaced by the demolition exercise.

‘We are grateful for their willingness to collaborate with us, to support those in need,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria