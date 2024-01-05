Environment ministry carries out human-wildlife conflict training



WINDHOEK: Since September 2023, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism has conducted human wildlife conflict management training in over 40 conservancies, aimed at equipping the communities with skills to handle claims and resolve human wildlife conflict according to national policy.

Between September 2023 and December 2023, the department of wildlife conservation in the environment ministry of has provided training to 45 conservancies, in Erongo, Kunene and Omaheke regions. With a total of 38 Conservancies in the Kunene south and north, four conservancies in Erongo and three conservancies in Omaheke region. The ministry remains with over 40 conservancies that are yet to receive training.

Chief Conservation Officer in the ministry, Absalom Vilho, told Nampa in an interview that two out of the four conservancies in Erongo region have been on hold for a long time with not much activity, while one out of three conservancies in the Omaheke region was at a stand still, all of which are now fully ready to become

operational.

Furthermore Vilho said that most of the conservancies in the Kunene Region that have received training have been quiet for a very long time, or have not been actively managing human-wildlife conflict for many years due to the mismanagement of funds.

‘These conservancies receive funding from the ministry to help manage human-wildlife conflict, but you will find them struggling with managing these funds, due to a lack of knowledge on how to manage the funds and distribute payouts for reviewing human wildlife conflict.Thus, the necessary training was not only for game wardens but the review committees who establish which claims are eligible to receive a payout,’ Said Vilho.

Vilho further added that the self-reliant human-wildlife scheme, which is made provision for by the government, is not just about receiving payment for damages, it is also about national data on human wildlife conflict. Most of the data collected is used at international conferences, which is why the ministry has placed an emp

hasis on ensuring its accuracy.

Source: Namibia Press Agency