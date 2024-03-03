Economy Gradually Taking Off, Wetang’ula Says

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has appealed to the electorate to be patient with the government as it strives to fix the economy.

Wetang’ula admitted that the country is experiencing hard economic times but assured the masses that efforts were in place to change the situation.

He was speaking at Chavakali High School grounds during a function for mobilizing funds in aid of the Sabatia Empowerment Initiative championed by the area Member of Parliament (MP) Clement Sloya.

The Ford Kenya Party Leader called for unity of purpose amongst the political class urging them to pool resources together for distribution to common interest groups for collective prosperity.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera urged the political leaders to embrace mutual respect and come together irrespective of party affiliations for the sake of uplifting the living standards of the people.

He urged the legislators from the western region to rally behind Wetang’ula as their trailblazer so that they walk on the same politica

l lane.

The area MP Clement Sloya stated that he had started fulfilling his campaign manifesto that had underscored the economic empowerment of the women and the youth.

Source: Kenya News Agency