Come support UG, we will immortalise you – Prof. Amfo

The University of Ghana (UG) appreciates the role of individuals and organisations who lend diverse support to propel its development, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has said.

The Vice Chancellor said this on Tuesday at the formal naming of the University of Ghana Recreational Quadrangle behind the Balm Library after Mr Samuel Kenneth Aboah, a former member of the University Council, who passed on 10 years ago.

It is now known as the Samuel Kenneth Aboah Recreational Quadrangle.

Mr Aboah financed the construction of the quadrangle and the planting of the teak trees on the Legon Hill (in front of the School of Graduate Studies to the Registry).

His efforts led to the use of the sculpture in the quadrangle and the University’s tower on the five Ghana cedis note.

As a result, the Bank of Ghana also built the Cedi House at the University.

“Even though Mr Samuel Kenneth Aboah passed 10 years ago, we do not want to forget him,” Prof Amfo said.

Ms Aboabea Aboah, Managing Director, Sambus Geospatial Limited, an IT firm, and a daughter of Mr Aboah, said the family wanted the students to benefit from her late father’s legacy and urged the Management to take good care of the quadrangle.

She pledged the family’s continued support to the university, adding: “This will not be the end of the support we will be offering to the university.”

Source: Ghana News Agency