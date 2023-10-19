China pledges to promote cultural exchange with Nigeria

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Abuja has pledged more support to promote cultural exchange and cooperation in Education and tourism with Nigeria to strengthen the two countries’ friendship.

The Embassy made the pledge during the World Day for Cultural Diversity Road walk in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cultural day with the theme “Embracing Cultural Diversity: Building Bridges for a Harmonious World”, depicted the role of culture in promoting people to people relationship.

According to Mr Li Xuda, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy and Director of China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, the embassy would further promote cultural educational exchange and cooperation, and embrace a better future full of hope for Nigerians.

He added that Nigeria and China share rich and similar cultural heritage, noting that the 2023 theme was apt.

“I believe with our joint efforts we can build a cultural bridge which will promote cultural understanding between the two countries and deepen our people to people relationship.

“On the other hand, we can build friendship through this cultural bridge in the area of Education, politics and every field including the film industry and exchange programmes as well as through a solid win-win cooperation for both countries.”

Xuda also said that Nigeria had lots of rich culture, adding that he had visited several Museums and tourism sites in Nigeria.

“I have seen that there is huge potential for the two countries to push forward their culture, education and tourism cooperation and exchange, and through this we can build a bridge for the harmony of the world.

He also said that 2023 marked the 10 years Anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative adding that it had really promoted a people-to-people bond between China, Nigeria and several countries.

“The 2023 edition of the BRI will mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) championed by the President of China, Xi Jinping, as an initiative for global infrastructure development strategy.

“Adopted and launched by the government of the People’s Republic of China in 2013, the initiative seeks international action to enhance cooperation and promote infrastructure investment in nearly 70 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes.

“The Belt and Road Initiative will continue to strengthen the China-Nigeria bond,” he said.

Mr Abiola Abdulkareem, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, expressed his appreciation to the Chinese Cultural Centre for its efforts and support especially in the areas of promoting cultural exchanges and education, among others.

Abdulkareem said that the event was very special for China and Nigeria because it would be the first official one of the ministry since it was carved out to stand alone.

“We also look forward to more collaboration with China to make sure that the Art and Culture sector is enriched like never before.

“We believe that Art, Culture and creative Economy is the new oil and we look forward to deepening our friendship with China and more partnerships.

“Nigeria has benefited a lot from the Belt and Road initiative in all sectors and we must appreciate the Chinese government for this effort,”Abdulkareem said. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria