FGC Idoani alumni pledges support to alma mater

The Federal Government College (FGC), Idoani, Ondo State Alumni Association, has reiterated commitment to give back to its alma mater through shared value and collective responsibility.

Mr Temitope Akinlonu, the President of the association, made this pledge on Sunday in Abuja at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the association.

The theme of the meeting was, “Beyond Boarders, Embracing Diversity and Inclusion.”

He said the alumni would ensure that shared opportunities and experiences once cherished were passed down to future generations.

Akinlonu said the connection that bound them to their alma mater extended beyond their student years.

He said that the bond had not only shaped them, but also equipped them to face future challenges.

According to him, the connection has helped in fostering lasting friendships and indelible memories.

He said that the commitment to unity and giving back was evident in the alumni’s community actions.

Akinlonu said the alumni returned to the school, both as individuals and groups, with the purpose of identifying pressing needs and offering support.

Mr Adeuga Adeniyi, the Public Relations Officer of the association, said the alumni acknowledged the importance of not overshadowing the school’s responsibility as it received subvention from various sources, including alumni contributions.

He, however, said that when the need arose, the alumni community stepped in to address pressing issues that might delay action in the school.

“An example of this dedication is their initiative to illuminate the school premises by installing streetlights, providing a solar-powered borehole and generator.

“We have also undertake essential maintenance tasks such as tiling, roofing, and painting and through our unwavering commitment and support, we are shaping a brighter future for generations to come,” he said.

He further said that the alumni had gone the extra mile by establishing scholarships, not only through the contributions of the association, but also with the generous support of individuals.

Adeniyi said that the scholarships aimed to reward and nurture the brightest students and ensuring that they continued to excel academically.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AGM featured a series of sporting competitions tagged “ALUMNILYMPICS 2023.”

There was an impressive turnout of alumni, including older sets of 80s who graced the event.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria