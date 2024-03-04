Black Africa find going tough in Southern Stream First Division



WINDHOEK: Katutura-based former Debmarine Namibia Premiership outfit Black Africa struggled in their opening matches of the Southern Stream First Division, following their relegation from the country’s elite league last season.

Since the start of the Southern Stream First Division (SSFD) in 2023, Black Africa Football Club were provisionally suspended by the SSFD Executive following their failure to fulfil their league obligations against Blue Boys and Eleven Arrows.

This squabble came about after two separate groups within Black Africa were vying for leadership, resulting in two different teams showing up for the matches.

Despite the two having an ongoing matter in the High Court of Namibia, the SSFD scheduled fixtures for the team that saw them travelling to Oranjemund and Keetmanshoop to play their opening fixtures of the season.

In their opening game of the season against Oranjemund FC, on Saturday the lively Lions lost 2-1. On Sunday they struggled once more to display the qualities of a 10-time Nami

bia Premier League winning team, ultimately losing 4-0 to Try Again in Keetmanshoop.

After two matches, Black Africa is at the bottom of the SSFD standings with zero points.

The Namibian Correctional Service team is currently at the top of the log standing, level on 19 points with Swakopmund-based Blue Boys from eight matches played thus far by the two teams.

Former Premier League outfit Eleven Arrows are third on the log standing of 12 teams with 15 points, with Mariental Sport Club closely behind in fourth place with 14 points. Dates Eleven takes the fifth position with 13 points from nine matches played so far.

Other teams also competing in the SSFD are Try Again who are currently in sixth place with 12 points. Latino FC and Davos are occupying the seventh and eighth positions respectively with 11 points each.

Oranjemund FC, on the other hand, moved up to the ninth position after securing their second win of the season against Black Africa. They have collected seven points from nine matches played so

far.

Meanwhile, other teams also juggling with the relegation carrot are DTS who are 11th on the log with four points, and Ramblers, who are 10th with six points.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency