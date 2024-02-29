Second division football galore awaits Omaheke, Khomas and Zambezi



OPUWO: The Namibia Football Association’s second divisions in the Omaheke, Khomas, and Zambezi regions resume this weekend in Gobabis, Katima Mulilo, and Windhoek, with 30 matches scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

The Omaheke Second Division League will continue with rounds three and four on Saturday and Sunday at the Legare and Billo Nawaseb sports complexes, with a total of 12 matches scheduled over two days.

On Saturday, Golden Boys Football Club (FC) will host Eastern Chiefs at the Billo Nawaseb Sports Complex, followed by a game between Kom Haal Hulle FC and Desert Rollers FC. Tough Guys will meet Omaheke Megasave, Omaheke Nampol will play against Kanaan United, Mahat will face Nossob, and Epako Pirates will face Tura Cosmos.

All of these games will be played at the Legare Sports Complex. Kom Haal Hulle FC will ace Eastern Chiefs on Sunday, while Golden Boys will confront Desert Rollers. Omaheke Nampol will face Kanaan United, Mahat will battle Tura Cosmos, and Epako Pirates will meet Nossob at the

Legare Sports Complex.

In the Khomas region, the league resumes with round seven, which includes the remaining matchups, with the first game planned for Friday night between Swallows and Athletic Club at the NFA Technical Centre.

Young Generation will play City Boys at the Telecom Field on Saturday, while Spoilers from Okahandja will face Nust at the Van Rhyn sports field. Namib Colts will host Falcon, while Windhoek Correctional Facility will face Impala Chiefs at the Telecom Field.

On Sunday, the Spoilers will play Kaizen, Patriots will face Nust, and Windhoek United will take on Golden Rivers. All of these games will take place at the Telecom field, except for the Sport Klub Windhoek and Namib Eagles match, which will take place at the SKW field.

The showdown will continue in the Zambezi Region, with nine matchups scheduled for the Katima Mulilo Sports Complex. Green Eagles will host King Fisher in the first game Saturday morning, followed by league leaders Oryza Sativa against Namib Chiefs and Space A

ge against Blue Chiefs, and Sahara will close off Saturday fixtures against Black Buffaloes . Round four, slated for Sunday, will pit Power Dynamos against Sahara, Rocano against Oryza Sativa, and Black Buffaloes against Shooting Stars. Namib Chiefs will host Green Dangers before Blue Boys and Bush Bucks wrap up their Sunday schedule.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency