Angolan Head of State calls for promotion of peace

The President of the Republic of Angola João Lourenço Friday appealed to Angolans to continue to promote peace at home, on the road and in any social environment.

“Today, Friday, is the beginning of another weekend. I call on each of us to continue to be promoters of peace at home, on the road and in any social environment”, states João Lourenço on his Facebook account, ahead of the International Firefighters Day, celebrated on May 4.

“I express a word of appreciation for firefighters around the world, especially in my country, ahead of their (international) day celebrated on May 4”, he added.

“I therefore request you to pursue your work of saving lives in trouble”, concluded the Angolan Statesman.

Firefighters Day was created in 1999 after 5 firefighters died tragically during a wildfire in Australia when the direction of the wind changed suddenly and engulfed them in flames.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)