AKK Project: Contractor vows to surmount challenges, says 2024 deadline sacrosanct

Oilserv Limited, Pipelines and Facilities (EPCIC), the contractor handling the $2.5 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Natural Gas Pipeline Project says it will surmount every challenge to ensure it delivers the project in July 2024.

Chairman of the company, Mr Emeka Okwuosa, gave the assurance on Thursday during an inspection of the project sites in Pai community, situated between Gwagwalada and Kwali area councils, Abuja.

The inspection was led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was on an inspection with some top officials of NNPC Ltd. and Oilserv to see the progress of work at the Pai River crossing session in the area.

Oilserv is handling the segment A of the AKK pipeline of about 614km-long natural gas pipeline being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to run from Ajaokuta, through Abuja-Kaduna to Kano.

Okwuosa, who was optimistic of the timely delivery, said the Linear section which would carry the gas, was about 80 per cent completed, while the overall completion of the entire project had reached 55 per cent.

He listed river crossing, rock blasting, drilling, security and construction on right of way, as some of the challenges, noting that it would continue to work closely with the NNPC Ltd. to ensure timely delivery.

“We have given commitment to the minister that the project will be completed by July 2024; we are working very hard irrespective of the challenges; challenges will always exist but Oilserv has repeatedly built gas pipelines for the nation.

“The AKK pipeline will make a lot of difference because gas is energy and energy is wealth, and Nigeria has it in abundance but we have to have delivery systems to get the gas to where it is required for commercialisation.

“That is what we are doing here, and we assure Nigerians that it will be completed as stated,” he said.

The chairman, who described the project as an economic prosperity venture and a priority project of the Group Chief Executive of the NNPC Ltd., said it was a segment of the Nigerian gas master plan meant to distribute gas across Nigeria and provide energy.

“After completion, we would be able to have gas and NNPC would be able to deliver gas to the Northern part of Nigeria and also spur development of gas in the southern part of Nigeria and create a lot of wealth as well in the south.

“With gas available, you have power, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles to run with, and reduce dependency on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), build urea and fertiliser plants, helping agriculture and so on.

“This project will change the landscape of energy delivery, and the economy of Nigeria will change,” he added.

Okwuosa, while commending the Federal Government and NNPC Ltd for their support, lauded the minister for his commitment towards the project completion, adding that the development of gas as a source of energy in Nigeria was unequalled.

“I can assure you that whatever we are doing will not be possible without the support of NNPC and we are always in sync, and they support and raise the funds to keep the project ongoing.

“Our commitment is more than 100 per cent. Though we have challenges, our job is to deal with the challenges and make sure the project is completed as scheduled,” Okwuosa said.

Mr Chigozie Obi, Group Chief Technical Officer, Oilserv, also briefed the officials on the schematic of the AKK pipeline and station installation.

He explained the progress of the project which comprised three spreads of Alpha, Brovo and Charlie with the level attained.

The minister was accompanied by Mr Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive, Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority; Mr Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, NNPC Ltd and other top officials of Oilserv Limited, among others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria