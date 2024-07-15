N4.5bn for one song, social media reacts to Rema’s unprecedented deal

The news of Rema’s record-breaking performance fee at Anant Ambani’s wedding has sent shockwaves across social media, with many users hailing music as a lucrative career path.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Afrobeats sensation reportedly pocketed a whopping N4.5 billion (three million dollars) for performing just one of hit songs, ‘Calm Down’, at the high-profile event, leaving many in awe.

Rema performed at the wedding of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and daughter of pharma tycoons, Viren and Shaila Merchant, Radhika Merchant.

The event held on Friday at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai.

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, was also paid 10 million dollars for his performance at the event, according to reports.

Pop star, Rihanna, also performed at the event for an undisclosed fee.

Social media platforms are buzzing with excitement as aspiring musicians and music enthusiasts alike are drawing inspiration from Rema’s achievement.

T

he news has also sparked a renewed interest in the music industry, with many youths seeing Rema’s success as a motivation to pursue their own careers.

@Solomon_King says on X, ‘Hold up, let us get this straight, Rema just bagged a whopping N4.5 billion ($3 million) for singing one song at some rich kid’s wedding?!

‘One song? We’re talking about a sum that could solve Nigeria’s economic problems, okay, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but you get the point.

‘Rema just made more money than I’ll see in a lifetime and I’m still struggling to pay my rent.

See also Makinde presents staff of office to new Soun of Ogbomoso

‘I need to start @OlamideAngel said, ‘I’m quitting my job to become a musician, or maybe just a wedding singer.

According to @blacktribemusic, ‘ Only this Rema’s song alone has made him one of the biggest artistes in Africa. Bigger than the top guys una dey reason self.

‘Rema is too big to be underrated by Nigerians, he’s just 22 but making more money.

‘Another day to remind y’all that music m

oney is longer than football own.’

On the contrary, @cassandra mentioned that the billionaire should have used the money to feed all the poor Indian citizens.

‘That country dey suffer, why can’t he donate this money to the poor. Isn’t India one of the poorest countries in the world?

‘I swear the billionaires don’t think of the poor chaii!

‘Just $1k is enough for like 1 million people and

they will appreciate it and pray for you, it is more than all this show off,’ she said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria