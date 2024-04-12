7 persons drown in 6 days in Lagos- PPRO



The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos state Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday confirmed that seven persons drowned at different swimming pools and beach in the state within six days.

Hundeyin confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

‘This week alone, seven people drowned in hotel swimming pools and beach. Two drowned in one hotel in Mushin and one in a hotel on the Lagos Island.

‘One also drowned at Ibeshe island, two fell into Third Mainland Bridge in an accident and one in a hotel in Shasha,’ he noted.

The spokesperson said the deaths were avoidable if all the necessary safety measures were put in place and observed.

He, therefore, advised the hoteliers in particular, to employ lifeguards and have lifeguard off duty sign on display when necessary at their facilities.

Hundeyin also advised visitors to hotels to always read instructions on hotel facilities, particularly swimming pool, so as to avoid fatality. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria