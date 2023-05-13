Cabinet approves revised National Resettlement Policy

Cabinet on Tuesday approved the revised National Resettlement Policy of 2023 to 2033 which was submitted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform.

In a media statement on the sixth Cabinet decision-making meeting held on Tuesday, Cabinet said it called for the implementation of the decisions on the revised policy as.

The proposed revisions to the policy amongst others include the grouping of beneficiaries in three target groups, namely commercial farmers, communal farmers and non-farming individuals who qualify to be resettled on government farms.

Cabinet also approved the introduction of three resettlement models classified as high economic value, moderate and low economic value models.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology should also publish this new policy on resettlement,” ordered Cabinet on Tuesday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency