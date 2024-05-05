100 Days in Office: Kogi residents score Ododo high



Lokoja residents have scored Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi, high in terms of delivering democracy dividends to the people in his first 100 days in office.





A cross section of residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, described Ododo as a promising and committed governor that could help develop the state in a very short while.





Ododo was sworn into office on Jan. 27 after winning the Kogi Nov. 11 Off-Cycle election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Mrs Idris oyiza, a civil servant, lauded the governor for ensuring monthly salary payment for workers in the state, saying that he had outshined his predecessor in the area of workers welfare.





‘The payment of salaries of civil servants is now 100 per cent, and very regular, which has raised the hope of workers that better days are coming.





‘Water that used to be very scarce is available as our taps are running well now. We only want him to help us talk to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to supply us with electricity regularly too, ‘ she said.





Mrs Suleiman Zainab, a business woman, said that Ododo had recorded some major achievements in his 100 days in office.





Zainab appealed to Ododo to introduce some economic policies and programmes that would capture other residents, especially those who were vulnerable.





‘We want this government to support we the small and medium entrepreneurs with loans and other incentives for us to succeed in our businesses and in turn boost the economy of the state, ‘ she said





Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, a commercial cyclist, urged the governor to introduce some control on some union officials collecting illegal levies on cyclists without remitting it to government coffers.





Also speaking, Mrs Victoria Jagboro, Provost, College of Education Technical, Mopa, Kogi, said that Ododo had been able to ensure peace in the state within his few days in office.





Jagboro said that the governor was averse to disunity of any kind.





‘Yours, is no doubt, a new beginning for our dear state.





‘We appreciate your commitment to the well-being of the citizenry and your dogged commitment to the education sector.





‘Be rest assured that we will stand by you on this remarkable feat of moving our dear state forward, support all actions that will be taken and mobilise our members to embrace the programs and policies of your administration,’ she said.





Retired Cmd Jerry Omodara, the Security Adviser to the governor, described Ododo as an outstanding leader, commended him for the improved security of lives and property in the state.





‘Ododo’s sterling leadership qualities have resulted in a peaceful atmosphere in Kogi in just his 100 days in office.





‘His policies and programmes have supported the overall development of the state, and as well as the well-being of the people of the state.





‘Most laudable is Ododo’s open door administrative policy to Kogi people along his giant strides in tackling insecurity in the state,’ he said.





Mr Bashiru Gegu, the state’s Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, congratulated the governor and his deputy, Mr JoelOyibo-Salifu, on their first 100 days in office.





The commissioner said that the 100 days of the governor had been full of activities that had had a positive impact on the lives of the residents of the state.





‘In fact, we have seen our governor’s genuine commitment to sustaining the legacies of development and performance of former Gov. Yahaya Bello.





‘We have equally seen exceptional drive for excellence and good governance.





‘This is the way we are congratulating our governor and wishing him more fruitful years in office to keep raising the hope of the citizens,’ he said.





Also speaking, the chairman of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Danladi Aliyu, commended the governor for tackling the security challenge facing the state.





Aliyu said that the donation of 42 motorcycles to the local government councils for security was a pointer to the fact that Ododo’s administration placed great premium on the well-being of the people.









Source: News Agency of Nigeria





