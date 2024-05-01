Workers’ welfare: Our initiatives already yielding results – NAN MD



The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, says the initiatives put in place by his administration to boost the welfare of workers are already yielding results.

Ali said this on Wednesday in his congratulatory message to the agency’s workers on the occasion of this year’s International Workers Day with the theme: ‘Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate’.

The managing director acknowledged the diligence, passion and contributions of the workers in the agency striving in diverse ways to create an agency we all desire.

Ali described this year’s theme as apposite, saying that his administration would continue to create a safe and conducive atmosphere for NAN workers to unleash their creative energy in order to attain the zenith of their full potential.

‘Let me also restate management’s avowed commitment to repositioning the agency to meet up with global best practices and realisation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,’ he added.

He

expressed optimism that NAN would achieve the vision of its founding fathers with the management and staff members collaborating in its institutional interest.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria