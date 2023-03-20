Women contributing to peace devt. in Africa, says Buhari

First Lady Aisha Buhari, President, Africa First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), says women in Africa have contributed immensely to promotion of peace across the continenet.

A statement by Suleiman Haruna, the Head of Information in her office, on Saturday in Abuja, disclosed that Buhari said this during a visit of the AU delegates.

The delegation was on visit to assess work at the AFLPM Secretariat in Abuja.

She said the meeting was to outline areas where AU can support the mission to strengthen its institutional capacity in line with its core mandate.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Mahmat, expressed confidence in the leadership role of Buhari in steering the affairs of the mission.

Mahmat, represented Mr Adeoye Bankole, expressed the AUs commitment to support the activities of the mission towards providing solutions to issues of peace and development in Africa.

During the visit, the AU delegation commended the level of the work at the secretariat and promised to support the mission towards actualising its mandate.

Buhari was elected as the ninth president of the AFLPM at its ninth general assembly in Abuja in 2021.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng).

Source: News Agency of Nigeria