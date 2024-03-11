Woman arrested for attempted murder at Otjiwarongo



OTJIWARONGO: A 40-year-old woman at Otjiwarongo was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the Ombili informal settlement after an argument.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Otjozondjupa Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Edna Nawa, in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the 38-year-old male victim survived the alleged stabbing and was admitted to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital in a critical condition.

‘The victim was transported to the hospital with the knife still stuck in his right shoulder,’ said Nawa.

The police officer added that the knife was however successfully removed by a medical doctor at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

The victim’s condition was described as critical but stable on Monday, Nawa said.

The suspect faces a charge of attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency