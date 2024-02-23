Windhoek residents take to the streets to pay respect



WINDHOEK: Windhoek residents on Friday took to the streets in numbers to pay their last respects during a funeral procession for the late President Hage Geingob.

Residents stood alongside the designated route that started at State House and ended at Geingob’s residence, Casa Rosalia.

A sombre mood prevailed throughout the procession while mourners lined the streets, some displaying posters that said ‘Rest in peace Mr President’, some waving Namibian flags and some chanting liberation songs. Many mourners could not hold their tears and could be heard saying ‘My president.’

Speaking at the start of the procession at State House, Brigadier General Simon G Matheus of the Namibian Defence Force said the procession serves as a poignant reminder of the indelible impact the late Head of State has had on Namibians.

He said it is the Namibian Defence Force’s duty to ensure that his final journey is conducted in utmost reverence and solitude.

‘This ceremonial route is not merely a procession, it is testament to the

profound impact he had on the lives of many young and senior citizens of Namibia,’ Matheus noted.

Geingob died at the age of 82 in a Windhoek hospital. His memorial service is scheduled for 24 February, to be followed by his burial on 25 February 2024 at the Heroes’ Acre on the outskirts of Windhoek.

He is survived by his survived by his wife Monica Geingos, eight children and three grandchildren, two siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Source: Namibia Press Agency