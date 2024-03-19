Vries calls on school HoDs to step up



WINDHOEK: A head of department that does not teach is an irrelevant head of department, Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC), Gerard Vries has remarked.

Speaking at the Khomas Region Heads of Department (HoD) Conference here on Tuesday, Vries said it is essential that HoDs play their part in ensuring they are managing progressing departments. The two-day conference is running under the theme, ‘Towards acceleration in the monitoring of teaching and learning.’

Vries in his keynote address said: ‘It is critical that you carry the load allocated in line with the policies and procedures that prescribe as law for you as HoD to teach and positively impact your learners and department.’

The deputy ED remarked that the conference is aimed at equipping HODs in the Khomas Region with the necessary skills and competencies to transcend their specialisation boundaries, and embrace other relevant skills essential for managing and leading progressive departments in their respect

ive schools.

The conference will amongst others focus on enhancing communication within Khomas Region schools, encouraging beneficial interactions and exchanging ideas amongst staff members, championing and optimising staff wellness, and promoting the use of technology to enhance teaching and learning.

Vries stated that the MoEAC expects every school to implement the mentioned objectives and principles for fostering achievement of success regardless of grade, school, cluster, circuit or rank of department.

The deputy ED further noted that if all HoDs present at the conference effectively drive and operationalise these objectives, ‘We will be assured of thriving schools in Khomas in which staff members openly communicate, exchange ideas and share in their best practices.’

Vries called on HoDs to be outspoken voices for the voiceless in their departments and in their schools, adding that they should not just be salary collectors waiting for the 20th of each month.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency