Vice-President to re-inaugurate burn hospital

The Vice-President of Angola Esperança da Costa is due to re-inaugurate Monday, the Neves Bendinha Burn Hospital located in Luanda, after being given a facelift that enabled the expansion of the premises.

With the expansion, the hospital will have 93 new beds to accommodate patients, three laboratories, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and telemedicine.

According to a note that reached ANGOP, burn patients, who had been treated and those admitted to a municipal hospital will begin to be transferred to Neves Bendinha burn hospital from October 3.

The facelift enabled the Block 1 to be equipped with a state-of-the-art laboratory, sterilization, a drug store with specific drugs for burns and others in common use and an 81-seat auditorium and administrative areas.

The Block 2 has been equipped with a library and meeting room with video conference, while Block 3 provides maintenance and supportive services.

The ICU has been equipped with 13 beds, three isolation beds for infectious diseases. The laboratory service has three rooms, two for clinical analysis (internal and external) and one for microbiology.

President João Lourenço had instructed the repair and expansion of the burn hospital based on the allocation of financial resources from the oil bonus for this purpose, this occurred after he leant about the advanced state of decay the hospital was found during a visit he paid in 2018.

Neves Bendinha Burn Hospital is a reference health unit in the country, whose mission is to provide humanized services to burn patients

Source: Angola Press News Agency