University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music Recognized in the QS World University Rankings

University of Rochester

The University of Rochester is a top-tier research institution which has the third highest percentage of international students among all U.S. universities (U.S. News). Guided by its commitment to equity, diversity, and sustainability, the institution embodies its motto: Meliora “ever better”. With seven schools, over 200 academic majors, nearly 12,000 students, six hospitals comprising a leading academic medical center, and the nation’s premier optics institute, it is a hub of excellence.

Dr. Jane Gatewood

Dr. Jane Gatewood, the University of Rochester’s Vice Provost for Global Engagement, is aninnovative leader with a 17-year career in global engagement within higher education andexpertise in global research partnerships, academic mobility, and economic development.Dr. Gatewood oversees large cross-functional teams with a global footprint. Her data-drivenand risk management-focused contributions have helped position the university as one of theworld’s top institutions with the largest number of international students. As a Fulbright-Nehru scholar in India, an Andrew W. Mellon Fellow at the University of London, an instructor at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies, and an editor of the Oxford English Dictionary as well as NAFSA’s Guide to International Partnerships (2020), she has significantly contributed to the global discourse on international education.

Jama J. Rossi

Jamal J. Rossi is the Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester.

Eastman School of Music at the University Rochester

Eastman School of Music Wind Ensemble, Kodak Hall in Rochester, New York. The University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music has been honored in the prestigious QS World University Rankings for 2024.

Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester

Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester

Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester

Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester

Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester

Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester

Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester