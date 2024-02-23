Tears and emotions fill Casa Rosalia



WINDHOEK: Tears and emotions filled the late President Hage Geingob residence, Casa Rosalia, in Windhoek on Friday afternoon as friends and family viewed his remains following a military procession.

Many in attendance broke into tears of grief as they viewed his remains to pay their last respects to the former Head of State whose brown shining casket was draped in a Namibian flag.

‘Our dear president liked this place, this is where he felt alive, felt at home after a busy day attending to national duties, stressing meetings…He always finds comfort and strength at this house,’ preached pastor Brian Mbazuvara of Inner City Lutheran Church.

Mbazuvara comforted mourners to follow in Geingob’s footsteps of unity in the Namibian house.

‘May our Heavenly Father give us his peace, may his light shine on his journey as well as in our lives as we escort him from Casa Rosalia to his earthly resting place,’ he said.

Geingob’s body will lay in State until Saturday 11h30 before his memorial service, to be followed by

his burial on Sunday at the Heroes’ Acre on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Geingob died on 94 February 2024 at the age of 82 in a Windhoek hospital.

He is survived by his wife Monica Geingos, eight children, three grandchildren and two siblings.

