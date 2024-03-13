Service station robbers take off with almost N.dollars 800 000



WINDHOEK: The Namibian Police in the Khomas Region are investigating a case of robbery with aggravating circumstances, after suspected robbers stole N.dollars 789 707 from the Monte Christo service station in Windhoek on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga, three suspects entered the service station and pointed a firearm at the cashiers before proceeding to enter the manager’s office and grabbing three cash boxes. The boxes, he said, were prepared for pick up by the G4S security company, for banking purposes.

‘The suspects got into a blue Mazda Demio vehicle and sped off with the cash in the amount of N.dollars 789 707. The fourth suspect is the driver who remained in the car,’ Kuwinga said.

No arrests have been made yet as the suspects are unknown. Investigations into the matter are ongoing and no recoveries are made.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency