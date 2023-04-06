Senate: Yari’s presidency will harmonise Executive, Legislature- Group

Sen. Abdul ‘Aziz Yari has been described as a better choice for executive and legislative harmony if elected President of the Senate in the 10th Assembly.

Mr Omogbolahan Babawale, National Coordinator, Support Groups for Sen Abdulaziz Yari, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that with the incoming Tinubu/Shettima presidency, the group had came to the conclusion that Yari met all the parameters to become the Senate President

Babawale said that the former Governor of Zamfara would support the renewed hope and action plan of the coming administration

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the groups call came in the heels of the winding up of the 9th assembly with power calculation among various interest groups.

NAN reports that of note to most Nigerians is the zoning arrangement of offices, particularly in the legislative arm of government by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group called on the APC to acknowledge the contribution of the North West Zone to its success during the last elections and elect Yari as the next Senate President.

“Sen. Yari is deserving of the numero uno seat of the 10th Senate and as we stand as a group, we believe it’s the right thing to do.

“We therefore call on Senator Dr. Abdul Azeez Abubakar Yari to throw his hat into the ring to contest the office of the Senate President in the 10th assembly slated to take off in June.”

