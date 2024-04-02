Security guard shoots and kills intruder with shotgun



The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region have opened a case of murder against a 25-year-old security guard after he reportedly shot and killed an unknown man with a shotgun.

According to NamPol’s Head of Crime Prevention in the region, Deputy Commissioner Wynand Neels on Tuesday, the incident happened around 00h35 at Onanke village in the Omuntele Constituency.

The deceased is unknown at this stage and his lifeless body was taken to the Omuthiya mortuary for a post-mortem to be conducted. The next of kin were not yet informed.

‘It is alleged that the man was trying to break into the room of a female occupant who is an employee of a mini market, and the occupant woke up and sent a text message to a security guard on duty at the workplace informing him that someone is trying to break into her room,’ reported Neels.

He said the summoned security guard went to the place being broken into and he and the shop employee found the intruder (deceased) hiding in the toilet. When he saw them he tried

to escape and the security guard fired a warning shot to stop him from fleeing, however the intruder continued fleeing.

‘The guard fired a shot in the direction of the fleeing suspect and the bullet struck him on the upper chest and he died on the spot,’ Neels said.

The security guard is arrested and detained at Omuthiya Police Station, while the investigation is still at an early stage.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency