School and cuca shop damaged in arson incidents in Oshana Region



KATIMA MULILO: The Namibian Police Force in the Oshana Region is investigating a case of arson after the Uukwiyoongwe Combined School in Oshakati was allegedly set alight by an unknown suspect.

Oshana Community Affairs Inspector Thomas Aiyambo told Nampa the arson incident occurred around 14h40 on Saturday.

According to Aiyambo, the fire was noticed by community members, who rushed to the scene and notified the police and firefighters.

A classroom and library caught fire, but the damage was minimised thanks to the immediate intervention of community members, the police, and municipal firefighters.

‘The windows of the library building were allegedly broken, and matchsticks were scattered at the windows outside, but they managed to stop the fire,’ Aiyambo said.

In an unrelated incident, a 31-year-old man allegedly set fire to a cuca shop at Uuvudhiya village, also in the Oshana Region, Friday night.

According to Aiyambo, the suspect set fire to the cuca shop built with thatch, wood, and zinc sheets after

the man and the owner of the cuca shop had an argument.

‘The suspect allegedly lost his N.dollars 70 and his cellphone screen was damaged when he was fighting with the complainant earlier on,’ he said.

He added that this angered the suspect, who allegedly decided to set fire to the cuca shop, which was destroyed in the fire.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency