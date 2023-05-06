SADC region central bank governors meet in Luanda

National Bank of Angola (BNA) hosts the 56th meeting of the Committee of Central Bank Governors (CCBG) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on 10-12 May, with view to discussing the financial system of region.

The high-level meeting globally foresees to performe analysis of the Financial System of the SADC Region, with stress to the payment systems, banking regulation and supervision, clearing and settlement, states a press note reached ANGOP.

The governors are also expected to discuss the issue of the repatriation of banknotes and coins, the impact of exchange controls on cross-border flows of goods, services and capital, as well as exchanges in training staff.

This initiative of the Committee of Central Bank Governors of SADC also envisages the creation of a database of monetary and financial statistics, an information bank on the structures and policies of central banks and financial markets in the SADC countries.

The CCBG was established in August 1995 as part of the Finance and Investment Sector of SADC. It was established due to the need for a specialised body in SADC to promote and achieve closer co operation among central banks within the Community.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)