Rwanda’s First Lady pays respects to Geingos



WINDHOEK: Rwanda’s First Lady, Jeannette Kagame on Saturday paid former First Lady Monica Geingos a courtesy call to convey her condolences following the death of the late President Hage Geingob on 04 February.

Kagame is the first presidential spouse to visit Geingos and in a tight emotional hug shared between the two, Geingos said: ‘It’s hard, it’s really hard.’

In 2019, Geingos hosted Kagame for a #BeFreeNationBuilding Public Lecture. They are both members of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA), currently chaired by Geingos.

Geingob died at the age of 82 and his memorial service is scheduled for 24 February, to be followed by his burial on 25 February 2024.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency