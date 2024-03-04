Rössing Uranium marathon entries double up



SWAKOPMUND: Entries for this year’s Rössing Uranium Marathon have doubled from over 1 000 last year to over 2 000 entries, according to the company’s Manager of Corporate Communications, Daylight Ekandjo.

The marathon, which is scheduled for 09 March at the coastal town of Swakopmund, will start off at the tennis court with amateur and elite runners expected to compete in the 42-kilometre (km) marathon, the 21km Frank Slabbert half marathon, the 10km run, and 5km fun walk.

According to Ekandjo, this year’s edition is testament to the inevitable growth of the Rössing Marathon, which features elite and amateur runners from across the country.

‘Entries this year have doubled and this cements the dire need of sporting events in the country. The nation every year looks forward to this event and this year’s numbers only mean we should double our efforts to appetise running for health reasons and at the same time, create a platform for our elite runners to compete nationally to better represent the country intern

ationally,’ she said.

Eight-time Rössing Marathon elite runner and last year’s winner in the 42km female category, Alina Armas, said she is excited to participate in this year’s edition as well and is looking forward to seeing new competition, particularly from female runners.

‘I have already started with preparations for the Rössing Marathon and would like to call on all athletes to register and make their names on the weekend. Train hard so that you get the results you want,’ Armas urged.

All proceeds from the 5km fun walk will be channelled to the Cancer Association of Namibia to bolster their fight against cancer.

The marathon has also previously attracted international entries from around Africa.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency