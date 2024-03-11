Rape-accused pastor apprehended at Omusati



OSHAKATI: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Omusati Region has arrested a pastor who was wanted for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Okando village in the Oshikuku Constituency between June 2020 and September 2022.

NamPol Omusati Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, said the suspect was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

According to Simaho, the matter was only reported to the police last week Thursday.

‘It is alleged that the suspect had sexual intercourse with a minor several times on different occasions during the above-mentioned time frame,’ he said.

He added that the matter was reported by the 18-year-old woman who lives with the victim.

Police investigation into the matter continues.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency