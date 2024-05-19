Publisher says Gov Uba Sani’s leadership rewriting narrative in Kaduna



Gov. Uba Sani’s leadership is changing the narrative in Kaduna State, Mr Victor Bobai, publisher of Privilege Magazine, has said.





‘Gov Sani’s leadership carries everyone along. He is running an inclusive governance that makes everyone feels he has a stake,’ Bobai told newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.





He said that Sani’s new narrative was bringing hope, progress, and positive change.





‘Privilege Magazine has created a platform that provides a unique opportunity to engage, converse, discuss, negotiate, propose, evaluate, ask questions, and seek solutions.





‘This platform goes beyond any individual, but Gov. Sani is focused on good policies. He is doing well, and we must say so,’ he said.





He declared that Sani’s administration ‘has good intention for the state’.





Bobai expressed joy that Kaduna now has a leader that treats everyone as an important stakeholder.





Bobai emphasised that Sani has the opportunity to rewrite history in the minds of Kaduna citizens and unite them to build a strong cohesive team.





‘The atmosphere in Kaduna has become refreshing and the stories being told have changed for the better.





‘The previous administration was marked by daily cries for justice. There was poverty, unemployment, insecurity, and neglect.





‘But, under Sani’s leadership, the situation has significantly improved.’





Bobai urged the people of Kaduna to rally behind Sani by offering their support and prayers for his continued success.





He praised Sani’s readiness to go the extra mile to bring meaningful change.





‘The people’s prayers and support are essential in ensuring that the positive momentum continues, and the state of Kaduna flourishes under Sani’s visionary leadership,’ he added. (NAN)









Source: News Agency of Nigeria





