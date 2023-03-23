President’s new juridical issues secretary starts functions

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, swore in this Wednesday the new secretary for Juridical and Judicial Affairs of the President of the Republic and the deputy secretary of the Council of Ministers, wishing to both success in their new duties.

They are Edilson Paulo Agostinho, secretary for Juridical and Judicial Matters, and José Maria Varela Gomes Borges, deputy secretary of the Council of Ministers.

“Dear inductees, as you are staffers of the house, we can say that we do not have great formalisms for you. I just wish you many successes in the new roles that you start to play from today”, expressed President João Lourenço.

Also, today, in a separate ceremony, the Angolan Head of State swore in eight new justices of the Supreme Court.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)