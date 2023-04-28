President re-appoints Pitta Gróz to Attorney General’s Office top job

Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed Tuesday Hélder Fernando Pitta Gróz to the position of Attorney General (PGR).

In the same Decree, João Lourenço also appointed Inocência Maria Gonçalo Pinto, Deputy Attorney General, according to the Presidency’s facebook page.

The appointment follows the proposal of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, after the approval of the electoral results for the positions of Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General.

On Monday (24), the Supreme Judicial Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (CSMMP) voted the candidates for the positions of Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General at its 2nd Extraordinary Session of the V Mandate.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)