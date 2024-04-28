President Mbumba to host King Philippe of Belgium this week



WINDHOEK: President Nangolo Mbumba will host King Philippe of Belgium on a five-day visit, starting on Monday, the Presidency has announced.

A media statement issued Sunday said King Philippe’s visit from 29 April to 03 May 2024 will present Namibia and Belgium with an excellent opportunity to deepen the strong bonds of friendship and growing bilateral relations that the two countries currently enjoy.

The statement indicated that Belgium is ranked as Namibia’s fifth top 10 exporter partner in copper, diamonds, precious metals, fruits and nuts – valued at more than N.dollars 5 billion between 2022 and 2023.

It noted that imports to Namibia from Belgium include pharmaceutical products, mineral fuels and oil products of more than N.dollars 3 billion.

‘The visit by His Majesty King Philippe, the King of the Belgians provides an excellent opportunity for Namibia and Belgium to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of our peoples in a diverse range of sectors; from green hydrogen, environmental protection, tou

rism, forestry, arts and culture, trade and investment, including the development of port infrastructure,’ Mbumba is quoted as saying ahead of the visit.

The Presidency noted that people-to-people exchanges between the two countries have also seen a sharp increase of activities in the areas of education. It added that Namibia additionally emerged as one of the top destinations for Belgian tourists in Africa, while Belgian investments have increased in the tourism sector.

King Philippe will hold bilateral talks with President Mbumba at State House on Tuesday. He will also lay a wreath at Heroes’ Acre and visit Hope Initiative Southern Africa – Namibia (HISA) in Okuryangava, where he will participate in a financial literacy and economic empowerment session.

On Thursday, the Head of State and King Philippe will witness the Cleanergy Green Hydrogen inauguration in Walvis Bay, Erongo. They will view the filling of two dual fuel trucks at the hydrogen refuelling station and tour the green hydrogen production are

a, dual truck workshop and solar park.

King Philippe will be accompanied by a large Belgian business delegation.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency