President Mbumba concludes working visit to Botswana



The partnership between Namibia and Botswana had grown stronger over the past years because of the special friendship that existed between the late President Hage Geingob and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, President Nangolo Mbumba has said.

President Mbumba on Wednesday concluded his working visit to Botswana with a special tribute at an official memorial service in Gaborone in honour of President Geingob.

In a press statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday, President Mbumba indicated that President Masisi and the Batswana had gone the extra mile, a gesture that was highly appreciated by Namibians and a clear testimony of the excellent relationship President Masisi had forged over the years with President Geingob.

Mbumba also held bilateral talks with Masisi on Tuesday, where he indicated that his visit was aimed at introducing himself as the fourth President of Namibia, following the untimely passing of the third President Geingob.

Mbumba thanked Masisi for the exceptional emotional and mat

erial assistance the Government of Botswana provided to the people of Namibia during the period of mourning, including the State memorial and burial service of Geingob.

The Namibian leader then applauded the Government of Botswana and Masisi for holding a memorial service in honour of President Geingob.

Further, he stated that a date to convene for the second Botswana-Namibia Binational Commission to be held in Namibia would have to be agreed upon.

‘The areas of water, railway construction and agriculture will continue to enjoy priority for the shared prosperity of the two nations,’ Mbumba said.

He added that the relations between Namibia and Botswana are good and they have to do ‘the right things at all times.’

Source: The Namibia Press Agency