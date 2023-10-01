President highlights Angola/China relations of friendship and solidarity

Angolan president João Lourenço reiterated Sunday in Luanda, his country’s commitment to continue cultivating solid relations of friendship and solidarity with China towards the achievement of the common desires of the people for peace, harmony and shared development.

The commitment is expressed in a congratulatory message to the Chinese people and government on the 74th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, ANGOP has learnt.

In the message, the Angolan statesman highlights China’s trajectory in recent decades, which has led it to consolidate its position as an unavoidable protagonist in the international community, committed to building a world security architecture based on the promotion of common progress and economic development at a global level.

Angola/China cooperation

Angola and China are strategic partners, with political-diplomatic and cooperation relations that have grown significantly since 2000, leading to the signing of various legal instruments in the social, commercial and business fields.

According to data, trade between the two countries reached 27.3 billion US dollars in 2022.

Since the start of Angola’s reconstruction and construction of development infrastructures in 2002, trade balance between the two states stood at 150 million US dollars.

China is Angola’s biggest trading partner and remains in the top of the list of the Southern African nation’s largest customers for goods exports, especially oil

