PowerChina soutient la formation de talents hautement qualifiés en Zambie

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced that it has appointed Cindy Hoots, Chief Digital Officer and CIO of AstraZeneca, as an independent director on Zoom’s Board of Directors effective immediately. “Zoom has changed the way companies around the world do business and is ushering in […]