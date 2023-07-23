Pensioner violently robbed at Kamanjab

A 61-year-old Namibian male was allegedly violently robbed of cash and belongings worth more than N.dollars 5 000 on Saturday at a lodge at Kamanjab in the Kunene Region.

In a crime report issued on Sunday, spokesperson of the Namibian Police, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi stated that three unknown suspects armed with pistols allegedly forcefully broke into the victim’s house with a sharp metal object around 02h27 and gained entry into the living room.

The suspects allegedly held the victim and demanded money, and the complainant was then also allegedly assaulted with a metal pipe all over his body.

It’s further alleged that the suspects managed to take two diamond wedding rings, jewellery, seven pairs of women shoes, three cellphones, bank cards, a camera unit, N.dollars 5 000 in cash and vanished.

Nothing has been recovered yet, no arrests have been made and police investigations are ongoing.

In a similar incident, Shikwambi stated that a 33-year-old Namibian male was allegedly robbed of properties worth over N.dollars 3 000 at Okuryangava in the Khomas Region on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the suspect attacked the complainant by assaulting him with a pistol around 20h00, shot at the complainant, overpowering the victim and taking cash, wallet ID and ATM cards with the value of N.dollars 3 230,” Shikwambi said.

No recovery nor arrest has been made and investigations continue.

In another incident, Iipinge Mbute, 48, was found hanging from the roof in her sleeping room at Uupindi in the Oshana Region.

Shikwambi said the deceased was found at around 10h00 and no suicide note was left behind.

The next of kin have been notified and investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency